New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Hindutva is inclusive as it does not divide humanity and those living with this fundamental thought and philosophy for thousands of years embracing everyone are Hindus, RSS joint secretary Krishan Gopal said on Sunday.

While that which divides or excludes is not Hindutva, those who are self-seeking and have divisive thoughts are narrow-minded, he said at an event organised here to unveil a book titled 'Hindutva Arthat Bharatiya Ekatmata, Muslim Vidwesh Nahin'.

Gopal said India is the land of people who have embraced everyone, irrespective of their religion and political thoughts.

"In this country, divisive thinking like this is mine and that is yours is not there. Whosoever thinks this way is narrow-minded. Dhritarashtra (the father of Duryodhan in the epic Mahabharat) had this thought and he had his lessons," the senior RSS leader said.

Reflecting on the title of the book which in English means 'Hindutva means Indian solidarity, not animosity against Muslims', he said Hindutva is not just a symbol of Indian solidarity but it's a symbol of global solidarity as the people of the country following this fundamental philosophy keeps the welfare of the world in their deeds, actions and behaviour.

"Hindutva is inclusive, it does not divide humanity. There is no possibility of excluding even our enemy from our vision and thoughts as we believe that we are incomplete without everyone," he said, adding, "Hindu is a tradition, thought and philosophy which has been there for thousands of years in this country.

During the Covid pandemic, people across the country came out to help and serve food, not just to the poor and needy but also to animals and birds, the RSS leader said.

"This sensitivity and sentiments rooted in the soul are continuing for thousands of years. People may have different religious and political thoughts. No problem. All of them are one of us, that's how we think," he said.

"India is the name of the county which can take everyone along, all religions."

Addressing the event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar said with the Partition of India, the identity of the people and their commitment changed.

"DNA test can tell us about our ancestors but it is our country which gives us identity. So, there should not be any division on the lines of caste and religion. Our DNA was the same and will remain the same forever," he said and appeal to the people to work and live with the country-first approach.

Kumar asked the people to follow their religion and religious practices but not criticise that of others. "Follow your own religion, don't criticise others' religion. There should not be religious conversion."

He gave the call for social harmony and peace, saying nobody can create division and pit people against each other if there is understanding and communal harmony in the country.

