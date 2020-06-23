New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra and wished for everyone's good health and prosperity.

The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed holding of the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri with certain conditions.

"I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good heath, joy and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!," Shah tweeted.

The home minister on Monday had said the entire country is delighted over the Supreme Court's decision on the conduct of the yatra and stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative for consultations which ensured that the "great traditions of our land are observed".

