Chattisgarh, June 23: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the results for Chattisgarh Board class 10th and class 12 exams at 11 am today. Students can check results on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in.

According to the Times of India report, more than 73 percent of the students cleared the CGBSE Higher Secondary annual examination this year. Around 2 lakh students sat for the examination held this year. Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th Exam Results 2020 Date: Board Likely to Declare HSC, SSC Results by July-End, Says Official.

Here's how the students can check their scores:

Log into the official website of CGBSE- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ Enter your roll number and other details required The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

The board exam was scheduled to end on March 26 but due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, CGBSE Board decided to cancel some examinations. The exams of minor subjects of Class 10, Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 were cancelled by CGBSE due to COVID-19 outbreak.

