Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team defender Amit Rohidas has joined the East Coast Railway (ECoR) as a senior sports officer, an official release said on Thursday.

ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan and the general secretary of its sports association congratulated Rohidas at the Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar for his new job.

Earlier, Rohidas was working in the Western Railway as an officer on special duty in sports.

Rohidas was a member of the hockey team that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

