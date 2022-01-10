New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress on Monday unveiled its party symbol "Hockey Stick and Ball".

"Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball. #Bas_Hun_Goal_Krna_Baki (now all that left is to score the goal)," the Punjab Lok Congress said in a tweet.

The tweet carried picture of the party symbol.

Punjab has done traditionally well in hockey with several players from the state in the national men's and women's team. Players from the state have also led the national team. Hockey is also India's national game and is the sport in which India has the best Olympics record

The Punjab Lok Congress is fighting the forthcoming assembly polls in alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Sanyukt.

The voting in the state will take place on February 14 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as Punjab Chief Minister in September and from the Congress in November and announced formation of a new party.

He had announced the names of office-bearers for his party on Sunday. (ANI)

