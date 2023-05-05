Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid to technician Pabballa Anil, who was killed in an Army helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, after his mortal remains arrived here on Friday.

Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, laid a wreath and paid homage to late Anil at the Air Force Station Hakimpet here, a defence release said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised to pay tributes to the valiant soldier, a native of Telangana, by the Indian Army.

The mortal remains departed for his native village of Malkapur in Rajanna Sircilla district by road and the funeral will be conducted with full military honours at his native place, it said.

Anil was killed when the helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The chopper crashed after a "hard landing" in a forested area in the upper reaches on Thursday following a technical fault, killing the technician and injuring two pilots on board.

