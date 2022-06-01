New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday watched Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj' at a special screening here.

He watched the film at a movie hall in the central Delhi along with his family members, several central ministers, top officials of the Union Home Ministry and other guests.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

Central ministers including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw watched the special show.

"Samrat Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Caste Based Census.

The film is scheduled to release on Friday.

The film depicts the heroism of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)