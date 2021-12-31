Alipurduar, Dec 31 (PTI) A homeless man was burnt to death in West Bengal's Alipurduar district while he was warming himself in a fire lit on the roadside, police said on Friday.

The incident happened under the flyover near Alipurduar court on Thursday night, they said.

The firefighters doused the blaze in minutes, after which the man's charred body was recovered, they added.

All possible angles are being probed, a police officer said.

