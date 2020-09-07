Indore, Sep 7 (PTI) A local court on Monday directed the investigating officer (IO) of a honey trap case to be present in person before it on September 15 with details of seizures made in the matter and a report pertaining to the 2019 episode that rocked Madhya Pradesh.

Special Judge Renuka Kanchan gave the direction to the police after they failed to submit a clear report again in the case.

The judge also pulled up the police.

Your submission was confusing...akin to the earlier one, she said.

It appears from your submission that you are not interested in replying to the courts propositions, she observed.

The case involved allegedly trapping and blackmailing of politicians and bureaucrats. In September 2019, five women and their driver were arrested from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running the racket.

The charge-sheet filed by the police in December 2019 said the accused were allegedly involved in trafficking of women and "trapping persons in higher positions in government by capturing their intimate moments with these women by secret cameras, taking screen shots of chats and other objectionable material to blackmail them."

