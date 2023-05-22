Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Hooliganism in Rajasthan has hit a peak under the Congress government and the BJP is silent on issues of public interest, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal said on Monday.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is fighting for the public on the ground, the Nagaur MP said in a statement.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams SGPC Chief for Extending Exclusive Rights To Telecast Gurbani at Golden Temple to Badals' TV Channel.

Beniwal on Monday addressed a 'kisan mahapanchayat' organised by the party in the Lunkaransar area of Bikaner district.

He said the presence of thousands of farmers and youths at the rally in the sweltering heat reflects the mindset of the people, who have decided to make the Congress and the BJP sit at home.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Two Gifts for Central Employees in July As Govt May Hike DA and Fitment Factor.

Beniwal claimed the BJP cheated the farmers on the pretext of loan waivers. He added that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced a loan waiver 10 days before the 2018 assembly elections, their entire loan was not waived off.

The Nagaur MP also alleged that "small fishes" were caught in connection with the paper leak cases but no action was taken against the "real culprits".

Beniwal said in the Marwar region, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will give a tough fight to the Congress and the BJP in the 43 assembly seats. If the people of Hanumangarh also make up their mind, then a big change is possible in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)