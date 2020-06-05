India News | Hotels, Restaurants, Tourism Operations to Resume in Andhra from June 8

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Hotels, restaurants and tourism operations to restart from June 8 in Andhra Pradesh, said Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement on Thursday.

"All COVID-19 regulation norms will be taken care of in all hotels and restaurants," said Rao while interacting with hotel industry representatives in Vijayawada, along with Endowments Minister Vellam Palli Srinivasa Rao.

He further added that measures will be taken to open hotels and restaurants in towns with famous temples. As per the Unlock 1 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), all the religious places and places of worship are allowed to re-open from June 8.

"Temple tourism will be promoted. Boating services will be resumed soon. Prior to that, nine command control rooms will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister next week, to monitor the boating operations," said the state Tourism Minister.

The State Government is planning to construct 5-star and 7-star resorts in several tourist spots such as Araku Valley, Gandikota and Horsely Hills, he said.

"We have lost at least Rs 10 crores per month due to coronavirus lockdown. We want to re-develop tourism wing as a means to generate revenue for the state government," said Rao. (ANI)

