Odisha: Snana Poornima festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra begins at Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri. Odisha: Snana Poornima festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra begins at Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri pic.twitter.com/UVCHDKOiSn— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020 Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd claiming copyright complaint. Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd claiming copyright complaint pic.twitter.com/Nfvovr7yas— Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2020 An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka today at 06:55 am: National Center for Seismology. The United States records 1,021 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Mumbai, June 5: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) on preventive measures which should be followed in religious places, malls, restaurants, hotels and in other places. People above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been asked to stay at home.

In the view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Parliament Security Service on Thursday restricted entry of Personal Assistants of members of the Parliament till further orders. Retired officials and personal guests or even visitors of the officials below the rank of joint secretary will also not be permitted inside the Parliament House Complex.

One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Kalakote area of Rajouri last night. The area has been cordoned off. A search operation is underway.

As cyclone Nisarga left the financial capital without causing much damage, the city woke up to cloudy skies and soon saw heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday. The city recorded the cleanest air of 2020 with an AQI at 22 on June 3 due to cyclone Nisarga.

