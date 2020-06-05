World Environment Day 2020 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Extend Their Wishes on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas

World Environment Day (File Image)

Every year, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day. It is a United Nations initiative for encouraging awareness and action for protection of our environment. WED or Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas is an annual observance that engages individuals, organisations and governments to come together and address the environmental issues. On World Environment Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‎Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have extended their wishes. World Environment Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas 2020 With Slogans, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on WED.

"On World Environment Day, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations," PM Modi tweeted while sharing a video of Mann ki Baat. World Environment Day 2020 Photos & HD Wallpapers for June 5 Celebrations: Wish Happy Environment Day With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Quotes and Facebook Greetings.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/nPBMthR1kr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared Saint Kabir's Dohe on World Environment Day. “काल करे सो आज कर, आज करे सो अब। पल में परलय होएगी, बहुरि करेगो कब। (It is important to complete one’s task today itself and not to postpone it indefinitely. What if world was to end in the next moment? Be prepared, take action now)” he tweeted.

"We are amidst a lockdown, one outcome being, that the animals and birds have got their freedom of movement back. We encroached upon their habitat, they never intruded ours. If, we can respect this fact; it would be a true realisation of the world environment day," Raj Thackeray said.

We are amidst a lockdown,one outcome being,that the animals and birds have got their freedom of movement back. We encroached upon their habitat, they never intruded ours. If,we can respect this fact; it would be a true realisation of the world environment day.#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/yXwRRoShrY — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) June 5, 2020

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also urged people to protect the plants and animals. "This year as we celebrate #WorldEnvironmentDay on the theme biodiversity, let us take appropriate measures to protect the plants and animals," he said.

This year as we celebrate #WorldEnvironmentDay on the theme biodiversity, let us take appropriate measures to protect the plants and animals. pic.twitter.com/EknaKSGjhp — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 5, 2020

"To care for humanity is to care for nature. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us all take the pledge to preserve and protect the nature. Went on a plantation drive this morning. It’s time for all of us to take action and restore our natural world," Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

To care for humanity is to care for nature. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us all take the pledge to preserve and protect the nature. Went on a plantation drive this morning. It’s time for all of us to take action and restore our natural world. pic.twitter.com/0MSxTP8MnH — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the theme of World Environment Day 2020 is "Celebrating Biodiversity". The platform of WED has grown so much that over 143 countries celebrate the event. It is also known as Environment Day, Eco Day and UN World Environment Day.