Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) An unidentified person broke into a house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.75 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The theft occurred in a house near Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's family home in the Dharampeth area near Trikoni Park, an official from Sitabuldi police said.

He said the house owner, Rajendra Shridhar Gharpute (64), was away in Bengaluru when the thief broke into the house on April 11 and decamped with 300 US dollars, jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

In all, valuables worth Rs 1.75 lakh were stolen from the premises, the official said.

The theft came to light on Saturday, and a case was registered under sections 305(a) (theft committed in a dwelling house) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

