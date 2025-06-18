Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) The police have launched an investigation after a house was allegedly set afire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The alleged crime was committed within the jurisdiction of the Vitthalwadi police station, he said.

According to the complainant, Vijay Dhavare, he and his family were sleeping when some people locked their house from outside, splashed it with some flammable liquid and set it on fire.

Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the family, said Dhavare, who belongs to a political party.

Anil Padwal, senior inspector from the Vitthalwadi police station, said they are probing into the matter after registering a case.

