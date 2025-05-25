Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and are looking for three more persons for allegedly setting a house on fire to harm a woman and her family in western Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

A fire, which initially seemed like an accident, had broken out in a house belonging to one Julie Kewat in the Borivali West area on May 14, said an official from the MHB police station.

However, CCTV footage later pointed to a conspiracy, he said. “It showed four persons setting afire the house and a two-wheeler parked outside,” the official said.

Police said Kewat's son Lucky had a dispute with a person from their locality, Ganpat Patil Nagar. That person and three others targeted the woman and her family, intending to kill them, the official said.

Kewat and her family were sleeping at the time of the arson attack. After realising that the house was on fire, Kewat ran out screaming, prompting her neighbours to rush to the spot and control the fire, the official said.

“We have arrested one of the accused and efforts are being made to track down the others,” the official said, adding that a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the four, who are all residents of the same neighbourhood.

