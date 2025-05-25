Chandigarh, May 25: A shocking incident of a dog attack has come to light from Chandigarh, where a pet German Shepherd allegedly attacked a youth. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday evening, May 22, in Chandigarh's 21. Police officials said that a 23-year-old man identified as Kartik Gandhi was attacked by a pet German Shepherd outside House Number 230.

The victim, a resident of Dera Bassi, reportedly sustained multiple injuries. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Gandhi was bitten several times by the pet dog, which was allegedly unleashed by its owner. In his complaint, Kartik said that he had parked his car near the residence of the pet's owner while he was visiting his office in the area.

After finishing his work at around 6.30 PM, Gandhi returned to his car and was accompanied by a friend, Abhimanyu Bisnoi. He told cops that this is when the German Shepherd was let loose by its female owner. The dog allegedly attacked both men, but Bisnoi managed to escape. However, the dog bit Gandhi on his wrists, ankle and right hip.

The complainant further claimed that the dog owner, a security guard and another person stood by and watched as the dog attack unfolded. Gandhi also said that the security guard mocked him and even threatened him with further consequences. He also alleged that the guard warned him against parking near the house again.

Meanwhile, Gandhi was rushed to GMSH and later to City Hospital due to increasing pain and semi-consciousness. The police have registered a case and have begun investigating the matter.

