Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, which was severely impacted by torrential rains and flash floods on the night of June 30 and July 1, have urged the state government to postpone their university examinations and consider relocation or merger of the college with safer campuses.

A delegation of students met Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat to submit their demands and seek immediate relief.

Aditi Sood, a fourth-year forestry student at the flood-hit college, described the trauma they went through, calling it a night that changed their lives.

"What we witnessed during the cloudburst on the night of June 30 was beyond imagination. We are still trying to recover mentally. First-year students are completely unstable. We cannot travel back, nor are we mentally or physically fit to stay there. The situation is unsafe. Even parents are refusing to send their children back to a place that felt like a death trap," she said.

"Our mental stability is shattered. How can we write exams?"Sood said.

"We have requested that the government that the first-year exams should be either based on internal assessment or postponed. We also demanded that the college be relocated or merged with another institute. The minister has assured full cooperation, but we need clear and urgent action," she said.

"We've been granted leave till July 11, but after that, nothing is certain. We won't go back unless the situation is declared safe," Sood added.

"Entire villages are gone, homes destroyed, there is no place to stay, no food, how can we return to such a situation?" she asked.

Akshit, another final-year student, recalled the horror of June 30 night in vivid detail.

"I was with my friends in a building when we were alerted that floodwater was rising fast. When we stepped outside, water was gushing with immense force on the road, and it was full of stones and debris. In just five minutes, the entire building turned into rubble. We pulled a classmate from under the debris," he said.

"A man living nearby watched his life's savings, his five vehicles, his house, and everything get swept away in front of his eyes. He collapsed from a heart attack right there, and we tried CPR but couldn't save him," Akshit said.

"That same floodwater swept through the Thunag market, destroying everything in its path. Nobody from disaster management came for over 24 hours. Around 300 students were stranded that night. There was no electricity, no phones, no help," Akshit added.

"We spent the night in knee-deep water and rain, sheltered with villagers. One nearby village was completely wiped out. The trauma is real, and many of us are still haunted by the experience. We just want to continue our studies in a safe location," he said.

"This is just the start of the monsoon. If this happens again, how will students gather the courage to return?" Akshit asked.

"Some parents were in ICUs while trying to connect with their children. We saw students digging classmates out from under the debris, we came to study but ended up surviving a disaster," Akshit added.

Reacting to the students' demands, Minister Jagat Singh Negi acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and said the state government would not risk sending students back until conditions were safe.

"This is a constituent college of the Horticulture and Forestry University, but it currently operates out of rented buildings in Thunag. Around 300 students are enrolled, including over 135 girls, but hostel accommodation exists only for seven girls. Most students live in rented spaces around the market, which were also severely affected by the floods," said Negi.

"The students crossed a swollen river to take shelter at the PWD Rest House. Many walked 20 kilometers to reach safety. Their concern is valid, the houses they lived in are now unsafe, and there are no hostels," he added.

"We're considering shifting some students to the main campus of the Horticulture University in Nauni, or to the College at Neri in Hamirpur, or any other safe facility where they can continue their education. Their exams could also be rescheduled or alternate arrangements made. We will not send students back unless living conditions are fully safe," he assured.

"We will consult the Chief Minister on this issue and find a workable solution. The students' concerns are genuine and must be addressed with urgency," Negi said.

The students have demanded not only academic relief but also long-term rehabilitation and safety infrastructure before considering any return to Thunag. With memories of the disaster still raw, they say their lives and education must not be risked again. (ANI)

