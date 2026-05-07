India News | HP Notifies Panchayati Raj Amendment Law, Bars 'chitta'-linked Persons from Contesting Polls

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh has issued the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, while also giving assent to the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Amendment Act, 2026, introducing sweeping changes to eligibility norms for Panchayat elections in the state.

The ordinance, issued under Article 213(1) of the Constitution as the Assembly is not in session, amends provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. It modifies Section 122 by inserting the term "daughter-in-law" after "son" in relevant clauses, thereby expanding the scope of disqualification-related provisions. The ordinance has come into immediate effect.

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Significantly, the newly notified amendment law bars individuals involved in cases related to "chitta" (synthetic drugs) from contesting Panchayat elections. The move comes amid rising concern over drug abuse in the state.

As per the amended provisions, any person against whom a court has taken cognisance and framed charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, will be disqualified from contesting elections. Further, if an elected representative is later found to be involved in such offences and charges are framed, their membership will be terminated.

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The law also disqualifies individuals convicted of offences involving moral turpitude, unless six years have elapsed since conviction.

In addition, the amendment introduces provisions to debar candidates whose family members are found to have encroached upon land belonging to government bodies, including Panchayats, municipalities, or cooperative societies. Such disqualification will remain in force for six years from the date of eviction or cessation of encroachment.

The Act broadly defines "family member" to include grandfather, grandmother, father, mother, spouse, son, and unmarried daughter.

The amendment bill was introduced during the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and is being seen as a major step toward curbing criminalisation and drug-related influence in grassroots governance.

Officials said the provisions are aimed at ensuring cleaner public representation and strengthening accountability in Panchayati Raj institutions across the state. (ANI)

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