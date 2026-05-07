Hamirpur Boat Accident: 6 Missing Including 5 Children After Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in Yamuna River, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos)

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A massive rescue operation is underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district after a boat carrying nine people capsized in the Yamuna River on Wednesday evening. While three individuals managed to swim to safety, six others-including five children and one woman-remain missing. The incident occurred near Kutubpur Patiya village under the Kurara police station limits.

The group was reportedly returning from a river island after collecting muskmelons and vegetables. According to local officials, the small boat was overcrowded and lost balance midstream, leading to the tragedy. Some reports suggest the boatman’s distraction with a mobile phone may have contributed to the mishap. Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Missing After Storm Capsizes Tourist Boat in Bargi Dam Reservoir (Watch Videos).

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal confirmed that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers were immediately deployed. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called in to assist as the search entered its second day on Thursday. ‘Clinging to Each Other’: Diver Recalls Heartbreaking Moment Mother, Child Found Hugging in Jabalpur Cruise Accident (Watch Videos).

Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in Yamuna River

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Boat capsizes in Betwa river in Hamirpur; 2 rescued, over 6 missing.#UPNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JzT5x5ZxkU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

#WATCH | Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: DIG Banda Division, Rajesh Yash, says, "Villagers cross the river by boat on a daily basis. Around 8.30 PM, we received information regarding a boat-sinking accident. A total of nine people were on board the boat. Three individuals managed to… https://t.co/SpPKWqXOtQ pic.twitter.com/0S6Fau1xql — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident, directing senior officials to conduct rescue efforts on a "war footing." He has further ordered a probe into the cause of the capsize and instructed the administration to provide all necessary support to the affected families.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).