Shimla, Jul 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed the opening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from August 2, according to an official spokesperson.

The decision was taken in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Thursday, he said, adding that students of Classes 5 and 8 may also visit schools to clear their doubts about topics.

The Cabinet also decided that coaching institutions will be allowed to function from July 26 and will have to follow standard operating procedures issued in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cabinet also gave nod to fill 100 posts of junior office assistant (IT) in the HP Secretariat through direct recruitment.

The Cabinet gave its consent to rename Government Senior Secondary School at Hatwar in Bilaspur district after Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, who was awarded Kriti Chakra posthumously for bravery.

Presentations were also given before the Cabinet on the Covid-19 situation in the state and preparedness to tackle possible third wave.

