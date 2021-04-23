Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana on Friday registered a record daily rise of 11,854 COVID-19 cases and 60 fatalities that pushed the state's total tally to 4,02,843 and the death toll to 3,643, a health department bulletin said.

The state's previous record single-day rise of 9,742 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths was recorded on Thursday.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (4,319), Faridabad (1,450), Sonipat (915), Hisar (885), Karnal (616), Panchkula (453), Yamunanagar (420) and Sirsa (408), the bulletin stated.

Gurgaon along with Faridabad and Sonipat is fuelling the current surge in infections in Haryana.

The latest deaths include nine from Gurgaon; eight from Faridabad; seven each from Hisar and Panipat; six each from Sonipat and Jind; and five from Panchkula, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 64,057. So far, 3,35,143 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 83.19 per cent, it stated.

