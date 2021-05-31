Ranchi, May 31 (PTI) A huge quantity of sodium nitrate was recovered from Tatanagar Railway station by a vigilance team of South Eastern Railway, a senior Railway official said on Monday.

About 1500 kg of sodium nitrate was seized during raids conducted on a tip off, said Manish Pathak, senior divisional commercial manager of Chakradharpur division, SE Railway.

The chemical was meant to be delivered to a medical store in Adityapur, he said.

A case has been registered in RPF, Tatanagar on charges of violation of safety norms as well as false declaration of the consignment, the official said.

RPF sources said one person has been detained for questioning in this regard.

