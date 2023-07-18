Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Condolences poured in on Tuesday over the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembering him.

PM Narendra Modi remembered Oommen Chandy as a humble and dedicated leader.

Also Read | Aircraft Carrying Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Makes Emergency Landing in Bhopal Due to Bad Weather.

"In the passing away of Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala," the PM tweeted.

"I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace," Narendra Modi added.

Also Read | Indian Building Complex in Gujarat’s Surat Surpasses Pentagon to Become Largest Office in the World, PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate This Year (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu said that in the demise of Oommen Chandy the the country has lost an eminent personality.

"In the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, the country has lost an eminent personality who was dedicated to serving the people. His contribution to the progress of Kerala and his impact on the national political space will always be remembered. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family and his countless followers," the President tweeted

Rahul Gandhi remembered him as someone who represented the spirit of Kerala and the spirit of India.

"Chandy ji represented the spirit of Kerala and the spirit of India. He was a true leader of the people of Kerala. We will all miss him. We loved him very much and we will remember him fondly. My condolences to his family and everybody who loved and cared for him," Rahul Gandhi said while talking to the reporters in Bengaluru.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh wrote to Oommen Chandy’s wife Mariamma Oommen to express condolence to her over the demise of her husband. In his letter he remembered Oommen Chandy as a leader of high esteem.

“I have learnt with profound sorrow the demise of your beloved husband Shri Dolmen Chandy ji today. He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines. He was a mass leader and distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life for the service of the people. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian National Congress and the State of Kerala,” Manmohan Singh said in the letter.

Condoling the demise, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal remarked that Oommen Chandy was the leader of the masses.

"Biggest loss for entire Congress and Democratic Movement of Kerala. He was the leader of the mass. He had a hardworking attitude. There is no comparison of his workstyle in today's Kerala politics. He never cared about his health and only worked for the people," KC Venugopal said.

Congress MLA and former Kerala Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of the veteran leader, saying that "He was termed as people's leader. His long association with the people of Kerala is well remembered. He was always with the people. His contribution to Kerala is commendable. People of Kerala and India will always remember his contribution to the nation."

Kerala BJP president K. Surendran remembered Oommen Chandy as a formidable administrator and a cherished Congress leader.

"Remembering Shri. Oommen Chandy, a formidable administrator and a cherished Congress leader. His public life, spanning over six decades, was devoted to public service, fueled by relentless energy. His loss is deeply mourned. May his soul rest in eternal peace," K. Surendran tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)