New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): In a significant political development, three more organizations--Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front--have officially severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference.

The move is being seen as a major demonstration of growing public trust in the Constitution of India within the Kashmir Valley.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reacting to the development on social media platform X, said, "Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley."

"Modi Ji's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it," Shah further said.

Four groups affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference-- J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal, J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, J&K People's Movement and the Democratic Political Movement-- had renounced separatism last month and expressed their faith in the vision of a unified India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move is being seen as a major success for the government's efforts to integrate the Union Territory and restore lasting peace. This latest development follows similar announcements by other separatist factions, signaling a growing shift towards reconciliation in the Valley.

Shah then had termed the development a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building India into a developed, peaceful and unified country.

The development follows the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) decision on March 11 to ban two organisations -- the Awami Action Committee, led by prominent Kashmiri cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, headed by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari -- for five years over alleged anti-national activities.

In the recently concluded Budget Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that from 2019 to 2024, 14 major Hurriyat-linked organisations were banned. He asserted that the Hurriyat, once a mediator in talks with Pakistan, has now been dismantled. Shah made the remarks during a discussion on the MHA's functioning in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.

Shah further criticized previous governments for their "lenient" approach toward terrorism, alleging they avoided strong actions due to fear of losing vote banks. In contrast, he emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism has been firmly implemented. (ANI)

