Kolkata, April 8: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Malda’s Bamangola area, where a young couple died by suicide after alleged family opposition to their relationship. The couple, identified as 22-year-old Fultus Mandal, a daily wage labourer from Khuardanga, and 18-year-old Rakhi Mandal, a higher secondary student from Bamangola High School, reportedly ingested poison during a video call on April 6.

According to local sources, the two met during last year’s Durga Puja and developed a romantic relationship. However, Rakhi’s family allegedly did not support the match. Fultus's mother, Ujjwalarani Mandal, claimed that the constant opposition pushed the couple to take the extreme step. Before consuming poison in the Agampur area under Gazol police station, they reportedly made a distressing video call to a friend, who later tried to save them. Ram Navami 2025: Muslims Distribute Water Bottles, Shower Flower Petals During Ram Navami Celebrations in West Bengal’s Siliguri (Watch Video).

Both were initially rushed to Gazol Rural Hospital and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Despite efforts, Rakhi was declared dead around 8 pm, and Fultus died at 1 am. However, Rakhi’s father, Gokul Mandal, alleged foul play, claiming that Fultus had poisoned his daughter and then killed himself. He also mentioned receiving a phone call from Fultus earlier regarding their relationship. West Bengal: Police Inspector, Head Constable and 3 CISF Personnel Arrested for ‘Robbery’ by Posing As Income Tax Department Officials.

The tragic incident has triggered widespread grief and tension in the Bamangola area. Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death. No official complaint has been registered by either family so far, and the investigation remains underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

