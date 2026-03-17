Jagtial (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a domestic dispute on Tuesday within the limits of Korutla police station in Telangana's Jagtial district.

According to Korutla police officials, the incident occurred after an argument between the couple escalated into a violent scuffle, leading to the woman's death. The accused husband is suspected of having attacked his wife during the altercation.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Releases List of 291 Candidates, Mamata Banerjee to Contest Bhabanipur; Check Full List.

"A husband killed his wife after a scuffle broke out between them in the early hours of today. We have registered a case and are investigating," police said.

The body of the deceased has been shifted for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials added.

Also Read | After Kanye West and Flipperachi, Shakira POSTPONES Her 2026 India Tour Amid Middle East Tension.

Police have initiated a probe into the incident and are gathering further details regarding the circumstances that led to the crime. More information is awaited as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man, Kolipaka Manohar, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman's body after she refused to marry him in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Sunday.

The victim's father, Chiranjeevi, filed a complaint with the Pocharam police, leading to Manohar's arrest at NTPC X Road, Annojiguda. Manohar, a private employee, was charged under Section 109 BNS (Attempt to Murder) and sent to judicial remand.

As per the Pocharam Police, the accused Manohar forcibly injected his HIV-positive blood into the woman's body at her residence with the intention of killing her. The incident occurred on Friday, and a case was registered against Manohar.

According to a police official, "Pocharam IT Corridor PS arrested the accused Kolipaka Manohar, aged 25 years, on March 14, 2026, at 1300 hrs at NTPC X road, Annojiguda, Ghatkesar, who took the HIV +Ve blood from his body and the same was injected into the victim's body forcefully at her residence with an intension to kill her." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)