Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Saturday seized 300 kilograms of ganja worth 30 lakh and arrested two inter-state smugglers in connection with the seizure, informed Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar, said, "Hyderabad City police, task force and east zone in a joint operation arrested two inter-state ganja smuggler. 300 kilograms of Ganja worth 300 lakh has been recovered. We have seized one vehicle also."

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Did Not Receive What He Deserved in History, Says Amit Shah.

"The accused Vilas Bhausaheb Dhokane, Dnyaneshwar Mohite, are natives of Aurangabad and Ahmed Nagar districts of Maharashtra. Their modus Operandi is to take ganja from the Andhra-Odisha border in the Vizag rural area," stated the Hyderabad Police Commissioner

He further said, "So we have detected the entire gang and now we are also in touch with Andhra Pradesh police and Odisha police. We have returned a letter to DGP Odisha also identifying some names and persons and also with Andhra Pradesh. In this joint operation, we will ensure that this menace is removed from Telangana."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Army Soldiers Martyred in Counter-Terrorist Operation in Poonch.

They were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the police.

The accused persons along with seized drugs are being handed over for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)