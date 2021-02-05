Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Friday arrested three members of an inter-state burglary gang and recovered ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs 8 lakhs.

The accused have been identified as Arepally Durga Rao, P Umamaheswar Rao and P Kiran Babu.

"Durga Rao, the prime offender, is resident of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam and has been involved in more than 300 property offences since 2003," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told media.

"10 tolas of gold, 4 kilograms of silver ornaments along with net cash of Rs 11,200 and tools used during the crime have been recovered by the police. The recovered ornaments and net cash roughly worth Rs 8 lakh," Kumar said.

He added, the accused used to select posh areas for committing house burglary during nights. They used to stay at the nearby lodges and look for the closed houses. (ANI)

