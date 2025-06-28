India News | I Felt Really Good After His Darshan: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Attends Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya attended the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, celebrated in Puri, Odisha.

On this occasion, he expressed his devotion to Lord Jagannath, saying, "Lord Jagannath is divine and comes out of the temple to give 'darshan' to the devotees."

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, with thousands of devotees pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour.

Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.With the blowing of conch shells and rhythmic beating of cymbals and mridangas, the pulling of the chariots began along the Grand Road (Bada Danda), marking the start of the deities' annual journey.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers to Lord Jagannath during the Ratha Yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health."

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!", PM Modi's 'X' post read. (ANI)

