Neem Ka Thana (Rajasthan) [India], November 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the state government has been running on four pillars, including a focus on inflation and unemployment.

Addressing a rally in Neem Ka Thana on Thursday, Gehlot said that the Rajasthan has become a hub of education as it has several national-level institutions.

"There is IIM, IIT, IIIT, AIIMS, Law University in Rajasthan... Rajasthan has become a hub of education... (The Rajasthan) government has left no stone unturned...Inflation, unemployment, brotherhood between different religions, and there should not be a gap between rich and poor--I have been running the government on these four things... Rajasthan is the only state where there is insurance for everyone..." he said.

CM Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination from the Sardarpura Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, which is going to the polls on November 25.

As the BJP is hoping to capitalise on the anti-incumbency against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan's Assembly polls, the Congress is putting its efforts to regain the power.

However, the BJP on Wednesday that Gehlot concealed the details of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit.

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday gave a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against the Rajasthan CM.

While speaking to ANI outside the Election Commission office, Shekhawat alleged that Ashok Gehlot deliberately did not mention the two criminal cases of serious nature in the affidavit given with his nomination.

"Ashol Gelot has two cases against him; one is in connection with the land scam, and the other is of looting, rape, and sexual offence, which he is completely aware of, but he did not disclose this information in his affidavit. This is cognizable under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act. We have complained to the Election Commission to take cognizance and take appropriate action," Shekhawat said. (ANI)

