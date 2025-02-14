New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Countering Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "do not mislead the House" allegation, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha claimed that the former did not reply to various issues raised by him in his speech during the debate on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The AAP MP released a self-made video on Friday afternoon and said, "Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha said that I tried to mislead the House. I was not allowed to even reply to her questions. I raised various issues in my speech on the Union Budget like the issues being faced by railway passengers, financial challenges of middle class...she did not reply on these issues but on an example to explain the Income Tax rebate, she made a lot of statements."

The AAP MP argued that a person will have to pay income tax entirely on every rupee beyond Rs 12 lakh salary

The AAP leader added, "The tax relief of Rs 12 lakh that is being given is neither a tax exemption nor a tax deduction but just a tax rebate. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to prove that my example was wrong. If a person earns Rs 13 lakh per annum, then does he have to pay income tax on the entire Rs 13 lakh or not? If you earn even a single rupee more than Rs 12 lakh, then you have to pay income tax on the whole income."

Minister Sitharaman, earlier on Friday, tabled the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, which aims to simplify tax laws, modernise definitions, and provide more clarity on various tax-related matters. It seeks to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961 and introduce changes that affect different categories of taxpayers, including individuals, businesses, and non-profit organisations.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till March 10 at the end of first part of the Budget Session. (ANI)

