New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to acquire two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets from foreign sources to strengthen its combat capabilities until the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project becomes operational.

A fighter squadron typically consists of 18 to 20 jets.

The IAF recently made a detailed presentation to the government outlining its future requirements for maintaining an edge over adversaries, defence sources told ANI.

They said the IAF is looking to acquire around two to three squadrons (40-60 aircraft) in the interim till the indigenous project gets ready for meeting its operational requirements.

An empowered committee led by Defence Secretary RK Singh recommended the induction of fifth-generation fighter jets to enhance the force's deterrence and preparedness, especially along the northern and western borders.

The Indian side is showing interest in acquiring the fifth-generation fighter aircraft, when reports suggest that China is already working on sixth-generation fighter jets and may also provide its fifth-generation fighters to the Pakistan Air Force in the next few years.

The two countries from which India could potentially procure fifth-generation aircraft were the United States and Russia.

However, the government has not taken any decision on the issue of fifth-generation fighter jets, but discussions are going on in this regard.

The US has offered the F-35 fighter jet, while Russia has proposed its Su-57 jets for India's consideration.

India had opted out of the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGfA) project many years ago, but there is an option to rejoin it.

The F-35 has been sold to various countries by the US in Europe and outside.

India is also looking at a programme to build 114 modern 4.5 plus generation fighters in partnership with a foreign country under Make in India, and may go for a government-to-government deal after a tender.

The Indian Air Force is looking to use these planes to prepare a strong deterrence all along the western and northern fronts. (ANI)

