New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) licensed nine cutting-edge technologies to industry partners under its Medical Innovations- Patent Mitra initiative, at Bharat Mandapam, here on Thursday.

During the inaugural session of the India MedTech Expo 2025, the ceremony resulted in 17 licensing deals for innovations developed by various ICMR institutes in the areas of infectious disease diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and vaccine development, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This milestone marks a significant step toward scaling indigenous medical technologies to reach the last mile and benefit public health across the nation. Senior officials from ICMR congratulated the scientists, innovators, and industry partners, noting that the initiative exemplifies how public research and private enterprise can work together to deliver high-quality, affordable, and homegrown medical innovations for every citizen.

The Medical Innovations - Patent Mitra initiative, launched earlier this year on 8 March 2025 during the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA 2025), was developed under the guidance of NITI Aayog. It is a collaborative effort involving the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The initiative aims to streamline the patenting process, strengthen intellectual property support, and accelerate the transfer of publicly funded innovations to industry for large-scale implementation.

This initiative ensures that life-saving tools developed through public research are available to communities across India. The manufacturing strength and distribution networks of industry partners will be instrumental in expanding the reach and impact of these technologies. This public-private partnership is a powerful catalyst for advancing India's healthcare goals and plays a vital role in the journey toward achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The event reaffirmed ICMR's strong commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening intellectual property frameworks, and delivering advanced healthcare solutions through strategic public-private partnerships.

The India MedTech Expo 2025, taking place from 4th to 6th September 2025, provides a dynamic platform to showcase India's growing leadership in the health and medical technology sectors, bringing together all the stakeholders, such as PLI participants, start-ups, MSMEs, innovative entrepreneurs, R&D facilities, incubators, as well as public and private hospitals.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research & Director General, ICMR, senior officers of the Ministry and industry partners were also present at the event. (ANI)

