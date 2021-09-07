New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's protest against the Centre, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a dig at the Central government saying that if they are so sure about the merits of the National Monetisation Pipeline then they should be able to convince the RSS-affiliated trade union first.

Referring to the nationwide protest to be held by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on September 9 against the Central government over inflation, the Congress leader asked whether BMS, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated trade union was consulted before the National Monetisation Pipeline was announced or not.

"If the PM, FM and the ministers are so sure about the merits of the National Monetisation Pipeline, why don't they first convince the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)? BMS is the RSS-affiliated trade union. Was BMS consulted before the NMP was announced?" tweeted Chidambaram.

He further said that Finance Minister should answer the 20 questions that he raised in Mumbai on September 3.

"The truth is that no one was consulted. Instead of asking minor functionaries to make stray statements, the FM should answer the 20 questions that I raised at Mumbai on September 3," he added.

Earlier, Chidambaram had termed the monetisation pipeline scheme as "scandalous" and "daylight robbery".

The trade union also said that it will protest against the Centre at all the district headquarters of the country on November 2 over the monetisation of 70 Public Sector Units (PSUs).

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had launched the National Monetisation Pipeline that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.

The government has planned a Rs 6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025. (ANI)

