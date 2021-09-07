Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Y21s smartphone in the Indonesian market. The smartphone is the first mid-range device to sport a 50MP primary camera. The handset comes in Pearl White and Midnight Blue shades. The handset is now available for pre-order via the Shopee Mall website. Vivo is yet to announce the international availability of the smartphone. Vivo X70 Series Global Launch Postponed, Check New Launch Date Here.

Vivo Y21s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo Y21s features a 6.51-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

HARI INI kamu udah bisa ikutan Early Buy #vivoY21s di Shopee! Kamu bisa dapetin: 🎧 vivo Color Earphone 📱 Kuota hingga 138GB 🎶 JOOX VIP Premium Subscription Tunggu apalagi? Langsung aja klik gambar dibawah! — vivo_indonesia (@vivo_indonesia) September 5, 2021

For photography, it gets a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth assist lens. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y21s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 11.1 Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and 4G VoLTE. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y21s is priced at IDR 2,799,000 (approximately Rs 14,427) for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant.

