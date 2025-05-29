Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) IIM Calcutta, in collaboration with a popular platform offering career development courses, announced the launch of the 31st batch of its flagship executive programme in business management (EPBM).

The 12-month 'blended learning programme', in collaboration with TimesPro, enables experienced professionals to transition from operational roles to strategic leadership by combining contemporary business theory with real-world application, an IIM (C) statement said on Thursday.

"At IIM Calcutta, our goal has always been to nurture leadership that is future-ready and rooted in deep strategic understanding. The EPBM reflects this vision," said Professor Megha Sharma, Programme Director, IIM Calcutta.

The EPBM empowers learners to build a multidisciplinary understanding of contemporary business frameworks and includes a robust exploration of foundational and advanced subjects such as financial and marketing management, strategic decision-making, people management in digital workplaces, digital transformation, business analytics, design thinking and innovation, the statement added.

