Alipurduar, May 29: Launching a blistering attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused it of fostering violence, corruption and lawlessness, and asserted that the people in the state are yearning for change to get rid of the 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel government). Addressing a public rally in north Bengal's Alipurduar, Modi cited the recent incidents of communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda as grim reminders of the TMC regime's “cruelty and indifference" towards the ordinary citizens.

“Today, West Bengal is grappling with a series of crises. People don't want 'Nirmam Sarkar'. They want change and good governance. That is why the whole of Bengal is saying that they don't want cruelty and corruption anymore,” the prime minister said, exactly a year ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Operation Sindoor Has Not Ended; if There Is Any Attack, Enemy Will Have To Pay Bigger Price, Says PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal (Watch Video).

PM Modi Addresses Public Meeting in West Bengal

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for the recent communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda, Modi said the allegation was that lawbreakers were allowed to operate unchecked under the guise of "appeasement", while the police stood by helplessly, failing to act.

“Look at what happened in Murshidabad and Malda — clear examples of the government's cruelty. In the name of appeasement, lawlessness was allowed to flourish. Just imagine the horror: members of the ruling party mark out homes and set them on fire, while the police stand by and do nothing,” he said. “I want to ask the poor people of Bengal — is this how a government is supposed to function? Here, the courts, in almost every matter, have to step in because nothing gets resolved otherwise. The people have lost faith in the TMC government. There's an outcry across Bengal – ‘Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar' (Outcry in Bengal is to oust cruel government)," the PM claimed. Mann Ki Baat 2025: Operation Sindoor a Reflection of Transforming India and United Against Terrorism, Says PM Narendra Modi.

This is Modi's first visit to the state since violent clashes broke out in parts of Murshidabad—including Samserganj, Suti, and Dhulian—in April following protests over the contentious Waqf Amendment Act. At least three people were killed and several others injured in the communal riots. Modi listed five major crises that are allegedly "plaguing" Bengal under the TMC rule.

“First is the widespread violence and lawlessness that are tearing apart the fabric of society. Second is the growing sense of insecurity among mothers and sisters, compounded by horrific crimes committed against them," the PM alleged. He also claimed that the third crisis is the despair among youth due to unemployment and lack of opportunities, while the fourth is the "corruption that destroyed the system and eroded public trust" in the state government.

“The fifth crisis stems from the self-serving politics of the ruling party, which is stripping the poor of their rightful entitlements. Incidents in Murshidabad and Malda are stark examples of the cruelty of the TMC government and its failure to maintain law and order,” he said. Slamming the TMC over the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, Modi alleged, “This is not just the destruction of the lives of a few thousand teachers, but the entire education system is deteriorating. Even now, the TMC refuses to admit its mistakes. Instead, they are blaming the courts and the judicial system.” He also accused the TMC government of ruining the future of thousands of teachers during its rule.

"TMC scammers have pushed hundreds of sons and daughters of poor families into darkness,” he said, claiming that the youth, the poor, and middle-class families of Bengal are "bearing the brunt of the ruling party's corruption". The prime minister also expressed disappointment over the West Bengal government's absence from the recent NITI Aayog meeting.

“It is unfortunate that the Bengal government chose not to participate in such an important meeting. It shows their lack of seriousness towards development, and they are more interested in indulging in politics,” Modi said. He accused the state government of obstructing central development schemes, claiming that out of 4,000 km of rural roads sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in West Bengal, less than 400 km have been constructed so far.

Making a strong outreach to the tribal population of the Alipurduar region, Modi alleged that the TMC government harbours animosity towards the communities of the indigenous people. “Even their hatred towards tribal communities is no less. West Bengal has a significant tribal population, yet their welfare is being ignored. To uplift tribal families, the central government launched the PM Janman Scheme, focusing on education, healthcare, housing, and livelihood. But sadly, the TMC government has not implemented this scheme in the state,” he claimed. Modi also referred to TMC's opposition to the NDA's nomination of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as President of India.