Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in collaboration with HDFC Parivartan, on Thursday, launched a series of technology-based rural development initiatives aimed at improving food and energy security, increasing farmer income, and building capacity among agricultural communities in the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya.

According to a statement, the initiatives are being implemented through the School of Agro and Rural Technology at IIT Guwahati.

The programme, titled "Focused Development Program: Enhancing Agriculture & Residue-Based Enterprises via Community Organisations", includes the deployment of three core interventions along with infrastructure development and community mobilisation to support enterprise creation, especially among farmers and women.

The first intervention is a biomass pellet production unit set up in Umnowe Village in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, in collaboration with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya. The facility converts agricultural and local biomass into pellets, offering an alternative to traditional fuel sources such as wood and coal. This solution not only aids in waste management but also provides farmers with a new income source.

The second intervention is an agrivoltaics farming and tea processing project in the Hailakandi district of Assam. A 50-kilowatt solar power installation has been set up over land where medicinal herbs are cultivated. In addition, a solar-powered tea blending and processing unit is being run by a Farmers Producer Company with over 1,000 members, enabling better processing and market access for local tea growers.

The third intervention is a freeze-drying and herbal processing facility located at IIT Guwahati. The facility uses freeze-drying technology to enhance the shelf life and market value of fruits, medicinal plants, and other agricultural products while preserving their nutritional properties.

The programme also includes the promotion of Self-Help Groups and cooperative societies in both states. Training workshops have been organised to educate farmers on biomass collection, freeze-dried product development, and herbal processing. More than 500 individuals have participated in these workshops. Additionally, an exposure visit for over 40 farmers from the aspirational district of Hailakandi was conducted in partnership with the Assam Energy Development Agency. This visit included hands-on learning at IIT Guwahati and field visits to other agrivoltaic sites in Kamrup and Nagaon districts.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Siddhartha Singha, Project Coordinator and Assistant Professor, School of Agro and Rural Technology, IIT Guwahati, said, "The three technology-led development projects under the HDFC FDP can offer rural livelihoods and can be considered as model projects that can contribute to multiple sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, like ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, promoting sustainable agriculture, and ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all."

Vikash Kumar, Assistant Vice President at HDFC Bank, during a visit to the facilities, stated that these interventions are designed to address food and energy challenges and set a scalable model for replication in other regions.

"This first-of-its-kind innovation to address food security and energy security for the Northeast region sets a benchmark for sustainable development. By demonstrating a successful and replicable model, it paves the way for broader adoption, empowering local communities and fostering long-term resilience," he stated.

Prof. Sudip Mitra, Head of the School of Agro and Rural Technology at IIT Guwahati, said the project has the potential to foster environmental, economic, and social sustainability across rural regions. The efforts are supported under the HDFC Parivartan CSR initiative, which also facilitates collaboration with grassroots organisations and stakeholders. (ANI)

