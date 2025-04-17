Pune, April 17: A private bus caught fire, possibly due to a short circuit, on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on the outskirts of Pune on Thursday, police said. There were no reports of any injuries as all passengers managed to exit the vehicle safely before the fire engulfed the bus, they said. According to police, the incident took place near Khed Shivapur around noon. As smoke began to billow from the vehicle, the driver halted the bus, and passengers immediately alighted. Solapur Bus Fire: Blaze Engulfs ST Bus Near Kumbhari Area in Maharashtra, Terrifying Video Shows Flames Emanating From Vehicle

Fire Engulfs Private Bus Near Pune

“The entire bus was gutted in the fire. No one was harmed. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames,” said an officer from Rajgad police station. Preliminary information suggests a short circuit might have triggered the fire, the official added.