Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided 12 premises across West Bengal, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal coal mining, an official of the agency said.

The searches were conducted at the residences and offices of people who are "considered close to Anup Majhi alias Lala" -- the main accused in the coal scam, he said.

The ED official said the agency is probing the money laundering aspect of illegal coal mining and the sleuths are in the process of getting hold of some documents from the premises which were searched during the day.

A lookout notice has been issued against Majhi by another central agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is also investigating into the case.

He has been absconding since the CBI had initiated searches in connection with the case in November last year.

Majhi is believed to be involved in the illegal coal mining in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of Eastern Coalfields Lts.

The CBI had, on November 28 last year, conducted raids at 45 places, including 25 in West Bengal, in connection with its probe into illegal coal mining.

The central agency had on December 22 also raided five premises in Kolkata.

The lookout notice has been issued to Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts, as his interrogation was vital for the probe, the CBI official had said earlier. PTI dc

