Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that illegal religious conversions are part of a deep-rooted conspiracy against the nation and society, and declared that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He made these remarks while inaugurating the 'Shri Tegh Bahadur Sandesh Yatra'--a tribute marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji--at his official residence in Lucknow.

CM Yogi Adityanath carried the Guru Granth Sahib Ji on his head as he welcomed the yatra with flower petals and said that some forces are systematically attempting to alter the fabric of the nation through illegal conversions. He highlighted the recent action taken in Balrampur, where a large-scale conversion racket was busted. He said that the state government has exposed a network involved in forced religious conversions, funded by foreign sources.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We have proceeded with a huge investigation in Balrampur. You must have seen he (Jalaluddin alias Chhingur Baba) had fixed rates (for conversion)... He was receiving foreign funding. Transactions of more than Rs 100 crores were found in his 40 bank accounts..."

Describing these developments as a threat to both social and financial security, the Chief Minister asserted that converting Scheduled Caste individuals by luring or intimidating them is unconstitutional and violates the spirit of social harmony. "Such acts aim to break society and harm communal amity," Yogi said, adding that strict action is being taken against those involved.

The Sandesh Yatra, which began from Lucknow, will travel through Kanpur, Etawah, Agra, and culminate at Delhi's historic Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk, where Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect the Sanatan Dharma.

Recalling the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, CM Yogi said, "This yatra revives the memory of those difficult times under the tyrannical rule of Aurangzeb, who sought to extinguish Sanatan Dharma and impose Islamic rule. Guru Tegh Bahadur chose martyrdom rather than abandon his principles, offering a timeless message of courage and sacrifice."

CM Yogi said, "... Guru Tegh Bahadur Maharaj sacrificed his life to protect Sanatan Dharma. Through this program, his journey and the entire history of 350 years is being brought to life... What must that era have been like when a cruel and barbaric ruler like Aurangzeb existed? During that time, news of atrocities came from everywhere. Aurangzeb's aim was to eradicate Sanatan Dharma. In his massive campaign of Islamization, the first challenge he faced was from Guru Tegh Bahadur Maharaj..."

He stressed that no community or individual should be pressured into renouncing their culture or faith. "The legacy of Sikh Gurus--built on sacrifice and valour--must be preserved and integrated into modern strategies to safeguard our cultural identity," he said.

The Chief Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to officially observe December 26 as 'Veer Bal Diwas'. He noted that events like the 550th Prakash Parv and Bal Diwas are now being celebrated at the national level.

Also present at the event were State Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, MLC Sardar Hari Singh Dhillon, Minority Commission member Sardar Parvinder Singh, Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee General Secretary Sardar Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

