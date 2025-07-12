Sonbhadra, July 12: A 27-year-old man here was arrested for posting an objectionable post online about Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a police officer said on Saturday. Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, was arrested on Friday evening, he said.

According to Renusagar police outpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chaurasia had posted an objectionable photo of Rahul Gandhi with an indecent comment on his WhatsApp status. Lucknow: Man Posts Objectionable Content on Social Media Against PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath; Arrested.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by Congress leader Mridul Mishra, Singh said.