Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and local police seized illegally printed NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores during a raid at a godown in Partapur here, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said that books were being illegally printed and being supplied in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and in some other states.

"NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores and 6 printing machines have been seized. Prima facie, it has come to our notice that books were being printed and being supplied in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and in some other states," Sahni told ANI.

"12 people have been taken into custody. Their godown and the place where books were being printed have also been seized," he said.

Sahni said that teams have been formed to nab accused Sachin Gupta. (ANI)

