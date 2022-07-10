Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pulled up the Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) while apologising to the family of a young businessman Vineet Bagaria who died allegedly by suicide after getting threats from mafia in Dibrugarh.

The Chief Minister reprimanded the police officer in front of the family of the deceased after visiting his home.

"I'm really ashamed. Mafia came here despite your (police and administration) presence. I have never been more ashamed..." he said

"I am really ashamed to know that there is no action from Police and Administration, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has arrested one Baidulla Khan and one Nishanth Sharma for abetting the suicide of activist Vineet Bagaria. One Izaz Khan is still absconding.

Bagaria was reportedly found dead at his residence in Dibrugarh on Thursday. (ANI)

