Mumbai, July 10: The Mumbai Police recently solved a murder case within two hours of the incident taking place. After cops found an identified body of a young man in Powai, the police solved the case by arresting two of his acquaintances using social media.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased identified as Vishal Rao was allegedly killed after a dispute took place bwtween him and the accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Gupta and Anil Gupta. Who Is Gaurav Taneja? All You Need To Know About YouTuber 'Flying Beast' Arrested for Celebrating Birthday in Noida Metro Coach.

On July 8, Rao was on a walk at Saki Vihar Road with two of his friends when he got a phone call. Police officials said that both his friends overheard him arguing non-stop on the phone. They also overheard Rao mentioning a name during the phone call.

An officer said that after the call, two men approached Rao and asked him to accompany them to the other side of the road. When Rao went with them, the men stabbed Rao and left him behind a parked car. The officer said that Rao's friends who witnessed the murder did not identify the assailants but they immediately alerted the police.

DCP Maheshwar Reddy said, "Rao's friends were able to tell us the name they had overheard him say during his phone conversation. Our officers checked Rao's social media accounts to find out if the name showed up. Once we found a positive match, we visited the man's residence and our team was able to track down the assailants." Mumbai: Bag With Cash, Coins and Ganpati Idol Found Outside BJP MLC Prasad Lad's House in Matunga (Watch Video).

Sources from the police said that both the accused did not have any criminal background. The duo had pre-planned the murder and had also bought a knife along with them for the same, the officer said. During interrogation, the accused told cops that Rao used expletives while referring to one of their family members, this led to a dispute among them. The accused have been under section 302 of IPC.

