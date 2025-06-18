New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has approved Delhi's pilot project on cloud seeding aimed at mitigating air pollution, and all the preparations are complete, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

He said that the cloud-seeding flights will take off once favourable weather conditions -- particularly the presence of moisture-laden clouds -- are observed.

Also Read | India Launches Operation Sindhu: 110 Indian Students Evacuated From Warzone Iran To Reach Delhi in Early Hours of June 19.

"All major permissions have been secured. Only minor operational formalities -- such as final flight clearance -- are pending. All preparations are complete. Now we are just waiting for the right clouds to appear. The moment the weather cooperates, Delhi will witness its first artificial rain," Sirsa said.

The minister said that the pilot project reflects the government's commitment to clean air.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh out of Hospital, Attends Brother's Last Rites.

"When we say 'Right to Clean Air', we mean it. From anti-smog guns and sprinklers to strict dust mitigation at construction sites, we are pushing every boundary -- and now even the skies -- for our people," he said.

The project, titled 'Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation', will be executed under the leadership of IIT Kanpur, which will oversee the scientific, technical and operational aspects of the effort.

Five aircraft-based sorties are planned over low-security zones in northwest and outer Delhi.

These sorties, each lasting around 90 minutes and covering approximately 100 square kilometres, will deploy a custom cloud-seeding mixture using flare-based systems mounted on specially equipped Cessna aircraft.

The formulation, developed by IIT Kanpur, includes nanoparticles of silver iodide, iodised salt and rock salt.

The IMD will provide real-time meteorological data, including cloud type, altitude, wind direction and dew point to assist with flight planning. The seeding will target Nimbostratus clouds located between 500 and 6,000 metres above ground level, with moisture levels of at least 50 per cent.

To assess effectiveness, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations will track real-time changes in PM2.5 and PM10 levels in and around the seeding zones.

IIT Kanpur has previously conducted seven successful cloud seeding experiments in drought-prone areas. This marks the first attempt to explore its viability for urban air quality management.

"This project is not just about inducing rain. It is about gathering scientific evidence on whether artificial precipitation can help lower harmful particulate matter in polluted city air," Sirsa said.

The Rs 3.21 crore pilot project is being funded by the Delhi government's Department of Environment, according to the official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)