Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Meteorological Department of Shimla issued an alert for light to moderate rainfall at most places, including Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts, over the next six hours.

The IMD have issued an alert of Light to moderate rain with isolated intense spells over Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una districts in the upcoming six hours.

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh, affecting road connectivity and public utilities. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the cumulative death toll since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 has risen to 320.

Of these, 166 fatalities were a result of rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while road accidents caused 154 deaths. The ongoing heavy rains have been the primary reason for most of the recent utility disruptions.

As of 6:00 PM on August 30, 2025, 839 roads, 728 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 456 water supply schemes were non-functional. This marks an increase in disruptions compared to the morning report on the same day.

In line with the infrastructure damage report, a total of 839 roads and three national highways remain blocked due to the rainfall. The districts of Chamba, Mandi, and Kullu are the most impacted, with 286, 197, and 175 roads blocked, respectively. NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 are among the national highways that are currently closed.

Alongside this, a total of 728 DTRs are disrupted across the state. The most significant power disruptions are in Chamba (363 DTRs) and Kullu (225 DTRs). Mandi district has also reported 123 DTR disruptions.

There are 456 disrupted water supply schemes across Himachal Pradesh. The most severely affected districts are Chamba with 93 schemes disrupted, and Mandi with 56. Shimla and Sirmaur districts have also reported 52 and 38 disrupted schemes, respectively.

The SEOC report highlights that restoration efforts are ongoing but are challenged by persistent heavy rain and difficult terrain. (ANI)

