Thane, August 31: In a shocking incident, some passersby found the severed head of a woman in Thane's Bhiwandi area, prompting immediate police intervention. The head, believed to belong to a woman aged 25-30, was discovered near a slaughterhouse on Idgah Road on Saturday morning, August 30. Authorities recovered the head along with metal jewellery in the nose and ears and sent it for examination.

As per a PTI report, the severed head was spotted by passersby around 11:30 am on Sunday, who immediately alerted the local police. Officers reached the spot promptly and recovered the head along with the metal jewellery in the nose and ears before sending it to a hospital for further examination. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigators are working to identify the victim and trace the perpetrators. Thane Shocker: Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl, Slits Her Throat Before Throwing Body From 6th Floor at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra; Held.

Police have begun questioning locals and examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather any leads. Forensic teams are expected to conduct further analysis of the head and the jewellery to help ascertain the identity of the deceased. Thane Shocker: Woman Raped on Multiple Occasions After Being Promised Film Roles; 4 Booked.

In a similar gruesome incident in Telangana, a 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his pregnant wife, dismembered her body, and disposed of parts, including the head, in the Musi River. He reportedly packed the body parts in plastic bags and visited the river multiple times to dispose of them. He was later arrested after a thorough investigation earlier this month.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

