Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala on Saturday, predicting scorching temperatures and challenging conditions for people from April 6 to April 10.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 C in the Kollam and Palakkad districts.

"In Thrissur and Kannur districts, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 C" added IMD.

The department also stated that the maximum temperature is likely to be 37 C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.

"In Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, the temperature is likely to be 36 C (2 to 4 C above normal)," said the India Meteorological Department.

Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas from April 6 to April 10, 2024, due to high temperature and humidity. (ANI)

